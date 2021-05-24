Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):

5/24/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating.

5/13/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

5/7/2021 – Coherus BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

