Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KVH Industries (KVHI)

5/14/2021 – KVH Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

5/12/2021 – KVH Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – KVH Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

KVHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,471. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

