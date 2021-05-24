Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00.

4/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/14/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

