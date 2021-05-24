Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) recently:

5/10/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/4/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/25/2021 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

