West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $339.89

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $339.89 and last traded at $339.52, with a volume of 245622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

