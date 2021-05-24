Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,415. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

