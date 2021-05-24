Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,947. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

