Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

