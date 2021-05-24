White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,906.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $155.38. 44,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

