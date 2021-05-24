White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,633 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.51. 1,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $135.94 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08.

