White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 790.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Walmart stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $399.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

