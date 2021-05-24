Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.
Shares of FREE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,499. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
