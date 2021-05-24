Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,499. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

