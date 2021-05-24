Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $163.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

