Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $48,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

