XinFin Network (XDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.03 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $674.02 million and $5.03 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.65 or 0.01279708 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,668,278,625 coins and its circulating supply is 12,268,278,625 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.