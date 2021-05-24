XTRABYTES Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $309.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

