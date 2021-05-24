YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. YETI has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,350 shares of company stock worth $6,957,811 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.