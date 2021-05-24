Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.61 billion and the lowest is $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $31.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 4,310,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,375,822. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.