Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CIT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 679,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

