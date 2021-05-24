Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

EGAN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,494. The company has a market cap of $342.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 85.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.