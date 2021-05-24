Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.76 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $125.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $128.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 109,629,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,185,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

