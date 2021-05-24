Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce $13.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $12.73 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

