Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Announce -$2.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

