Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.54. 379,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.26. Cintas has a 12 month low of $243.09 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

