Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $183.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $402.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $10,148,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $5,262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,662 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $438.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

