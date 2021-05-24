Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $464.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $468.75 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 527,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

