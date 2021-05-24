Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. 84,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,062. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $675,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $478,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

