Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce sales of $525.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.70 million and the lowest is $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 416,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.