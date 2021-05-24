Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.85 Million

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report sales of $565.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.48 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

