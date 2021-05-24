Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 567,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

