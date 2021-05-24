Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.95. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.57. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

