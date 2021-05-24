Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.66. Sally Beauty reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 636.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.