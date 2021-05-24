Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

