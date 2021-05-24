Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $223.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $227.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $229.75 million, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $230.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VTNR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 663,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

