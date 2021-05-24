Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $763,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

