Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $272.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,010. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

