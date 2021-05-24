Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.38 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $272.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,010. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit