Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.