Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. 10,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,431. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,999,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

