Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

