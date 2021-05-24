Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Workiva by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

