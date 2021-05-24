Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.94 ($118.75).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €86.34 ($101.58) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.24.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

