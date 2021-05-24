Zcoin (XZC) One Day Volume Tops $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,492.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.63 or 0.06934598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $779.00 or 0.01972549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.00486137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00205317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00670523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00469907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00390874 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

