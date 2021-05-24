Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $400.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $316.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

