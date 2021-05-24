Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$362.00 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $287.65 and a 12 month high of $547.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.44 and its 200 day moving average is $365.75.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

