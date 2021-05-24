Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 165 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Appian were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $82.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

