Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,626 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 287,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ILPT opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.