Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,830 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STL stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

