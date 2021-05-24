Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.