Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 14,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 over the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

