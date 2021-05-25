-$0.04 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

